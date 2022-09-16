City Holding Co. Sells 1,360 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

City Holding Co. decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,963,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,567,000 after buying an additional 795,673 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 714,285.7% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,000,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,806,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 473,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,455,000 after buying an additional 194,195 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 302.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 315,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,964,000 after buying an additional 237,225 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 268,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,717,000 after buying an additional 62,453 shares during the period.

Shares of ITA stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.68. 252,477 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.72.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

