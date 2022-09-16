Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR) Short Interest Update

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a drop of 33.1% from the August 15th total of 1,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Clever Leaves

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clever Leaves during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clever Leaves by 1,531.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,138,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 1,068,623 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clever Leaves by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 639,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 239,558 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Clever Leaves in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clever Leaves by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 24,143 shares during the last quarter. 18.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Clever Leaves in a research report on Monday, August 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.25.

Clever Leaves Trading Down 5.5 %

CLVR traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.75. 225,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,468,864. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 5.12. Clever Leaves has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $8.97.

Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. Clever Leaves had a negative net margin of 221.98% and a negative return on equity of 46.57%. The business had revenue of $4.66 million for the quarter.

About Clever Leaves

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc operates as a cannabis company. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. The Cannabinoid segment engages in the cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, commercialization, and distribution of cannabinoid products internationally. The Non-Cannabinoid segment is engaged in formulating, manufacturing, marketing, selling, distributing, and commercializing nutraceutical and other natural remedies, wellness products, detoxification products, and nutritional and dietary supplements for mass retailers, specialty and health retailers, and distributors in the United States.

