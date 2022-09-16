Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,627,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,953 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 2.5% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.45% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $61,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFAC. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 28,186,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,524 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 7,276.9% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,033,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991,885 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $57,877,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 6,250,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,403,000 after buying an additional 1,618,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3,525.7% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,301,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,903,000 after buying an additional 1,265,859 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.81. 16,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,570,961. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.42. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $22.55 and a 1-year high of $29.33.

