Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,251 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,774 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in Boeing by 1,092.3% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 42.1% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 6,466.7% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price objective on Boeing in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Boeing from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.06.

Boeing stock traded down $6.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $143.09. 197,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,240,891. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.57. The company has a market capitalization of $84.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.09 and a beta of 1.35. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $233.94.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

