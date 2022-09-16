Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 700,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,015 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 1.5% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.31% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $36,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPYG. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 141.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPYG traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.77. The stock had a trading volume of 155,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,063,599. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $50.01 and a 52 week high of $73.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.28.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

