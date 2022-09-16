Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 199,910 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 70.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199,910 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 132,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,553,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 55,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDW traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.83. The stock had a trading volume of 181,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,013,694. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $27.46 and a 12 month high of $38.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.30 and a 200 day moving average of $31.05.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

