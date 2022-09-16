Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 212,715 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 444,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212,715 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $22,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $505,952,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 12,421.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,269,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,761,000 after acquiring an additional 8,203,831 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $397,446,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,192,000. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4,473.6% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,194,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124,232 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPST traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $50.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,039,290 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.17.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.