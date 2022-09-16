Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,530 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,530 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHY. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $54,000.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
SHY traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.68. 150,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,875,784. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.94. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.63 and a fifty-two week high of $86.24.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
