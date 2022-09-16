Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 8,278 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,278 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $10,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of IWD traded down $2.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $147.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,227,878. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $139.96 and a one year high of $171.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.82.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

