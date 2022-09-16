Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. Coda Octopus Group had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 8.82%.
Coda Octopus Group Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of CODA stock opened at $5.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.36 million, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.31. Coda Octopus Group has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $9.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.46.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Alliance Global Partners set a $8.00 price target on shares of Coda Octopus Group in a research note on Monday, June 20th.
Institutional Trading of Coda Octopus Group
About Coda Octopus Group
Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells underwater technologies and equipment for 3D imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the Americas, Europe, Australia, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Coda Octopus Group (CODA)
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Why Medical Products Maker Repligen May Be A Potential Buy
- At 10%, Is Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Worth It?
- Investors Should Tune Into RF Industries
Receive News & Ratings for Coda Octopus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coda Octopus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.