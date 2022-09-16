Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. Coda Octopus Group had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 8.82%.

Coda Octopus Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CODA stock opened at $5.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.36 million, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.31. Coda Octopus Group has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $9.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Alliance Global Partners set a $8.00 price target on shares of Coda Octopus Group in a research note on Monday, June 20th.

Institutional Trading of Coda Octopus Group

About Coda Octopus Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Coda Octopus Group stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Coda Octopus Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CODA Get Rating ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Coda Octopus Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 17.75% of the company’s stock.

Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells underwater technologies and equipment for 3D imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the Americas, Europe, Australia, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.

