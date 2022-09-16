CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) Short Interest Down 26.3% in August

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,100 shares, a decrease of 26.3% from the August 15th total of 59,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CollPlant Biotechnologies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLGN. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 38.2% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 228,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 63,203 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its position in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 3.6% in the first quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 265,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 9,125 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 150.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 28.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 75,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 16,576 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 26.1% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 77,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 15,999 shares during the period. 0.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Stock Up 1.1 %

CollPlant Biotechnologies stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.08. 839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,814. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.29 and a 200 day moving average of $9.11. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $23.00.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Company Profile

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.

