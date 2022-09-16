Colombier Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CLBR) Short Interest Down 68.0% in August

Colombier Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CLBR – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 68.0% from the August 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Colombier Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Colombier Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $217,000. Piper Sandler & CO. acquired a new stake in Colombier Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $242,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in Colombier Acquisition by 7.4% in the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 25,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Colombier Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colombier Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $1,089,000. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colombier Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLBR remained flat at $9.73 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,700. Colombier Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $9.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.72.

About Colombier Acquisition

Colombier Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effectuate a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

