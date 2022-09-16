Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target Lowered to $36.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the cable giant’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Comcast from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 29th. Vertical Research cut shares of Comcast to a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Comcast from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Comcast to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.75.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $34.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $150.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.46 and its 200 day moving average is $41.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Comcast has a 52-week low of $33.41 and a 52-week high of $57.96.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. Comcast’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comcast

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,507,025,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 26.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,277,592 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,856,414,000 after purchasing an additional 20,251,251 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,857,828,000 after purchasing an additional 12,642,202 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Comcast by 911.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,571,121 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $381,055,000 after acquiring an additional 6,822,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Comcast by 62.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $715,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880,050 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.