Comparing SM Investments (OTCMKTS:SVTMF) and Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS)

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) and SM Investments (OTCMKTS:SVTMF – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Dillard’s and SM Investments, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dillard’s 1 2 0 0 1.67 SM Investments 0 0 1 0 3.00

Dillard’s currently has a consensus price target of $245.75, indicating a potential downside of 14.52%. Given Dillard’s’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Dillard’s is more favorable than SM Investments.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

59.3% of Dillard’s shares are held by institutional investors. 29.8% of Dillard’s shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Dillard’s and SM Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dillard’s 13.73% 60.87% 26.24% SM Investments N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dillard’s and SM Investments’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dillard’s $6.49 billion 0.76 $862.47 million $49.40 5.82 SM Investments N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Dillard’s has higher revenue and earnings than SM Investments.

Summary

Dillard’s beats SM Investments on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dillard’s

Dillard's, Inc. operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, the company operated 280 Dillard's stores, including 30 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com. It also engages in the general contracting construction activities. The company was founded in 1938 and is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

About SM Investments

SM Investments Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property, retail, and banking and other businesses in the Philippines. The company's Property segment is involved in the mall, residential, and commercial development, as well as the operation of hotels and convention centers. This segment also develops, conducts, operates, and maintains commercial shopping centers, as well as conducts, operates, and maintains shopping center spaces, amusement centers, and cinema theaters within the shopping centers. In addition, it engages in the development and transformation of residential, commercial, entertainment, and tourism districts. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 78 malls in the Philippines with a total gross floor area (GFA) of 8.9 million square meters; and 7 malls in China with a total GFA of 1.3 million square meters. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail/wholesale trading of merchandise, such as dry goods, wearing apparels, food, and other merchandise. As of December 31, 2021, this segment operated 3,215 stores, including 68 SM stores, 61 SM supermarkets, 214 Savemore stores, 52 SM hypermarkets, 7 WalterMart stores, 1,207 Alfamart stores, and 1 Mindpro store, as well as 1,539 specialty stores. The company's Banking and Others segment engages in asset management and capital investments, as well as provision of financial services. It provides lending; deposit-taking; foreign exchange; brokering; trust and investments; credit cards; corporate cash management and remittances; leasing and financing; life insurance; and insurance and stock brokerage services, as well as investment, private, and rural banking services. This segment operates approximately a network of 1,500 branches and 4,400 ATMs. The company also invests in other sectors, such as commercial buildings, leisure, logistics, food manufacturing, and mining. SM Investments Corporation was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Pasay City, the Philippines.

