Confluence Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMN)

Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMN – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,422 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.67% of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $4,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 37.8% in the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 44,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 24.1% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 20.7% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 12,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 34.2% during the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 10,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IBMN stock opened at $26.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.59. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $28.10.

