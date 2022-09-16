Confluence Investment Management LLC Buys 2,181 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Rockwell Automation worth $14,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROK. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 200.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 2,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. 79.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total value of $303,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,974.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ROK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $200.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Rockwell Automation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $212.00 to $231.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.29.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $245.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $28.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.69. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.08 and a fifty-two week high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

