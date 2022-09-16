Confluence Investment Management LLC Buys 3,635 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.09% of Clorox worth $15,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Clorox by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,685,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,661,000 after acquiring an additional 185,012 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Clorox by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,117,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,669,000 after acquiring an additional 342,680 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Clorox by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,223,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,768,000 after acquiring an additional 327,488 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,639,000 after purchasing an additional 54,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,931,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,515,000 after purchasing an additional 21,058 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Clorox from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Clorox in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Clorox from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Clorox from $127.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Clorox to $129.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $130.67.

Clorox Trading Down 0.8 %

Clorox Increases Dividend

NYSE CLX opened at $140.49 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $120.50 and a fifty-two week high of $186.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.82. The stock has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.88%.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

