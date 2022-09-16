Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $14.62 Million Stock Holdings in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 596,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,463 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in RE/MAX were worth $14,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RE/MAX during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of RE/MAX during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of RE/MAX during the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of RE/MAX during the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson acquired 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.26 per share, with a total value of $594,370.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,088,609 shares in the company, valued at $50,669,654.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 24,500 shares of RE/MAX stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.26 per share, with a total value of $594,370.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,088,609 shares in the company, valued at $50,669,654.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 22,515 shares of RE/MAX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.90 per share, with a total value of $538,108.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,064,109 shares in the company, valued at $49,332,205.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 83,646 shares of company stock valued at $2,004,481. Company insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

RE/MAX Stock Performance

Shares of RMAX opened at $21.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.64 and its 200-day moving average is $25.15. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $33.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $92.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.54 million. RE/MAX had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a positive return on equity of 88.21%. RE/MAX’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Analysts predict that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RE/MAX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio is currently -115.00%.

RE/MAX Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds. It offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

