Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $4.32 Million Stock Position in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP)

Confluence Investment Management LLC cut its stake in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Get Rating) by 46.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,564 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF were worth $4,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBDP. Evensky & Katz LLC raised its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 191.0% in the 1st quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 1,350,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,905,000 after buying an additional 886,554 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 178.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,133,000 after buying an additional 131,057 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,621,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,709,000 after buying an additional 130,870 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,666,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,829,000 after buying an additional 73,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 58,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 32,466 shares in the last quarter.

Get iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

IBDP stock opened at $24.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.87. iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.47 and a fifty-two week high of $26.32.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.