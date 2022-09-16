Confluence Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 403,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of New Mountain Finance worth $4,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 25,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 77,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. 31.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Hovde Group lifted their price objective on New Mountain Finance to $13.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ NMFC opened at $12.80 on Friday. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 52 week low of $11.09 and a 52 week high of $14.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.17.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 45.29%. The business had revenue of $73.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.64 million. Research analysts anticipate that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.38%. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.17%.

About New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes and mezzanine securities.

