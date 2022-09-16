Confluence Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 370,370 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 6,113 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of NXP Semiconductors worth $54,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,626,179 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,372,733,000 after buying an additional 284,398 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,844,845 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,016,010,000 after purchasing an additional 44,628 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,997,635,000 after purchasing an additional 210,979 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,769,600 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,623,079,000 after buying an additional 664,862 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,844,121 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,103,394,000 after buying an additional 299,687 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NXPI stock opened at $159.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.16. The company has a market capitalization of $41.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.49. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $140.33 and a twelve month high of $239.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 49.45%. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NXPI. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $181.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Cowen increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.05.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

