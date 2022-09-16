Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 3,269 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Confluence Investment Management LLC reduced its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,269 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $8,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 269.7% in the first quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DD shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $55.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $27.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.43. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.56 and a 1-year high of $85.16.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 36.26%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Featured Stories

