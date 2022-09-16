Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 5,316 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 443,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,316 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 1.41% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF worth $10,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 20.7% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 984,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,559,000 after acquiring an additional 168,598 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 42.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 346,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,631,000 after purchasing an additional 103,222 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 159.5% in the first quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 52,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 32,353 shares during the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 184,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 14.0% in the first quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 113,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 13,923 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

IBDS stock opened at $23.55 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $23.31 and a 52 week high of $27.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.28.

