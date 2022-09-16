Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 5,316 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 443,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,316 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 1.41% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF worth $10,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. RVW Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 14,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 984,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,559,000 after acquiring an additional 168,598 shares during the period. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 113,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 13,923 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 36,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 11,339 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

Shares of IBDS opened at $23.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.28. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $23.31 and a 52-week high of $27.18.

