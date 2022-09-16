Confluence Investment Management LLC Takes Position in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYBB)

Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYBB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 318,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,107,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 16.3% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 33,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 4,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 94,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,908,000 after purchasing an additional 6,967 shares in the last quarter.

iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA HYBB opened at $44.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.47. iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.64 and a 12-month high of $52.79.

