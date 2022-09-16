ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Peoples Financial Services CORP.

Peoples Financial Services CORP. decreased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,093 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.47.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total value of $1,275,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COP traded down $3.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.36. 67,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,493,983. The company has a market capitalization of $145.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.31. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $56.30 and a 12 month high of $124.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.79.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 15.19%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

