ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) Short Interest Down 54.6% in August

ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 350,000 shares, a decline of 54.6% from the August 15th total of 771,400 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of ContraFect

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ContraFect by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,551,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,664,000 after buying an additional 11,064 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ContraFect by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after buying an additional 176,036 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ContraFect by 1.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 407,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 4,948 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of ContraFect by 10.7% in the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 394,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 38,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of ContraFect by 174,982.0% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 358,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 358,713 shares during the last quarter. 63.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CFRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of ContraFect from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ContraFect in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Maxim Group downgraded shares of ContraFect from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. WBB Securities raised shares of ContraFect to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of ContraFect in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

ContraFect Stock Down 2.6 %

CFRX stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,856,761. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.09. ContraFect has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $4.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.46.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.17). Sell-side analysts expect that ContraFect will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About ContraFect

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia.

