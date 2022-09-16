Contrasting Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) and Telos (NASDAQ:TLS)

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) and Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kyndryl and Telos’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Kyndryl alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kyndryl $18.66 billion 0.13 -$2.32 billion N/A N/A Telos $242.43 million 3.21 -$43.13 million ($0.56) -20.45

Telos has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kyndryl.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kyndryl 0 2 0 0 2.00 Telos 0 1 5 0 2.83

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Kyndryl and Telos, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Kyndryl presently has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 64.41%. Telos has a consensus target price of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 44.10%. Given Kyndryl’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Kyndryl is more favorable than Telos.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.9% of Kyndryl shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.2% of Telos shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Kyndryl shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of Telos shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Kyndryl and Telos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kyndryl -10.70% -49.71% -13.75% Telos -15.89% -21.88% -15.74%

Summary

Telos beats Kyndryl on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kyndryl

(Get Rating)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services. It serves financial, telecommunications, retail, automobile, and transportation industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Telos

(Get Rating)

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications. The company also offers Telos Automated Message Handling System, a web-based organizational message distribution and management platform for mission-critical communications used by military field operatives; and Telos ID that provides identity trust and digital services through IDTrust360, an enterprise-class digital identity risk platform for extending cloud identity services for mobile and enterprise and custom digital identity services that reduces threats through the integration of advanced technologies that fuse biometrics, credentials, and other identity-centric data used for continuously monitor trust. In addition, it provides secure network services, including secure mobility solutions for business and government that enable remote work and minimize operational and security concern across and beyond the enterprises; and network management and defense services for operating, administrating, and defending complex enterprise networks and defensive cyber operations. It serves to the United States federal government, large commercial businesses, state and local governments, and international customers. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Ashburn, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.