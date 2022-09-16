Cora Gold (LON:CORA) Trading Down 2.1%

Cora Gold Limited (LON:CORA – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.70 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.70 ($0.06). Approximately 54,062 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 366,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.80 ($0.06).

The firm has a market capitalization of £13.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4.89 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 6.34.

Cora Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Sanankoro Gold project comprising 5 contiguous permits covering an area of approximately 341 square kilometers located in the southern Mali.

