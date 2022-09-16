Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOLW) Short Interest Up 85.7% in August

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOLW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 85.7% from the August 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Corner Growth Acquisition Stock Performance

COOLW traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,263. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.05. Corner Growth Acquisition has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corner Growth Acquisition

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $79,000. Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its position in Corner Growth Acquisition by 72.9% during the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 474,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter.

