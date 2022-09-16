Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Position Cut by Pensionfund Sabic

Pensionfund Sabic trimmed its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OFC. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 667.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 5,180 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000.

Shares of OFC stock opened at $24.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.57 and a 200-day moving average of $27.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $23.89 and a 12-month high of $29.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.02%.

OFC has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corporate Office Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.20.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

