Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) PT Lowered to C$4.25 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$5.25 to C$4.25 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Corus Entertainment from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC cut Corus Entertainment from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial cut Corus Entertainment from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Sunday, September 11th. Cormark cut Corus Entertainment from a buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corus Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.11.

Corus Entertainment Trading Down 5.9 %

OTCMKTS:CJREF opened at $1.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $378.00 million, a PE ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.23. Corus Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $1.92 and a fifty-two week high of $4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Corus Entertainment Cuts Dividend

Corus Entertainment ( OTCMKTS:CJREF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $341.07 million during the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 8.77%.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0466 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. Corus Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.19%.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 33 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

