Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$4.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$7.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$5.25 to C$4.25 in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$6.25 to C$5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Cormark reduced their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$5.30 to C$3.75 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$5.08.

Corus Entertainment Price Performance

TSE:CJR.B opened at C$2.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$521.71 million and a P/E ratio of 3.72. Corus Entertainment has a 12 month low of C$2.53 and a 12 month high of C$5.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$3.64 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.15.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

