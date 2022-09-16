Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,880 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lynch & Associates IN purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth about $227,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.6% in the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,686 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 16.0% during the second quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 1,493 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.7% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Farmer Steven Patrick purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at $364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale to $585.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $525.00 to $579.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $575.28.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total value of $156,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,711,170.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST opened at $503.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $529.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $520.98. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $406.51 and a 12-month high of $612.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

