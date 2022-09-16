CountPlus Limited (ASX:CUP) Increases Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

CountPlus Limited (ASX:CUP – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Friday, September 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. This is a positive change from CountPlus’s previous final dividend of $0.02.

CountPlus Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.44, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Raymond (Ray) Kellerman purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.72 ($0.50) per share, with a total value of A$108,000.00 ($75,524.48).

CountPlus Company Profile

CountPlus Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides accounting, business advisory, and financial planning services in Australia. The company operates through Accounting, Financial Planning, Financial Services, and Other segments. It offers tax, assurance, audit, and corporate advisory services; financial planning; loans commission, and leasing commission services; and information technology, legal, conference, and insurance services.

