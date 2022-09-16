Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the August 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 310,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

COVTY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Covestro from €53.00 ($54.08) to €40.00 ($40.82) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Oddo Bhf cut Covestro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Covestro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Covestro from €71.00 ($72.45) to €60.00 ($61.22) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Covestro from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.31.

OTCMKTS:COVTY traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.67. 94,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,152. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.08. Covestro has a twelve month low of $14.45 and a twelve month high of $34.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.21.

Covestro ( OTCMKTS:COVTY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. Covestro had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Covestro will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

