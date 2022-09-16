Covington Capital Management Acquires 9,802 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 9,802 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $12,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Price Performance

UPS stock traded down $8.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $176.31. 383,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,313,277. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.34 and a 52-week high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $153.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $194.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.70.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.06 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 48.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 target price (down previously from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $223.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.82.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.