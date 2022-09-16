Covington Capital Management Has $6.83 Million Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Covington Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,780 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in 3M were worth $6,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 40.8% in the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 0.3% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 205,649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,613,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 20.0% in the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 4,287 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 11.4% in the second quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 2,569 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 53.8% in the second quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “mkt perform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.43.

3M Stock Performance

MMM stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,887,004. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $134.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. 3M has a 1 year low of $115.98 and a 1 year high of $186.30. The stock has a market cap of $66.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.99.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.42 EPS for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $113,939.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total value of $463,289.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,979.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,603 shares in the company, valued at $229,741.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,865 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.