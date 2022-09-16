Covington Capital Management Purchases 25,827 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 66.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,827 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $7,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 75,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $973,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $329,000. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $124.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.30.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $119,462.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,636.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $119,462.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,636.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $1,509,086.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 136,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,311,793.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW traded down $2.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.34. The stock had a trading volume of 72,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,688. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.76 and its 200-day moving average is $127.68. The company has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.29. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.72 and a 52 week high of $223.36.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.85). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.26% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 46.33%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

