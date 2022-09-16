Covington Capital Management Purchases 871 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in ASML were worth $5,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in ASML during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 90.9% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 78.4% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 66 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. 19.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on ASML. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of ASML from €767.00 ($782.65) to €630.00 ($642.86) in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of ASML from €475.00 ($484.69) to €525.00 ($535.71) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of ASML from €960.00 ($979.59) to €920.00 ($938.78) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $590.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $747.91.

ASML Trading Down 0.3 %

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML stock traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $464.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,856. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $412.67 and a 52 week high of $889.78. The stock has a market cap of $190.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $517.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $555.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $1.3991 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 13.63%.

ASML Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.