Covington Capital Management Reduces Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Covington Capital Management lowered its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,992 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 724 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up approximately 1.1% of Covington Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $27,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,403,800,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 419.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,860,573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,171,566,000 after buying an additional 1,502,640 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,569,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,989,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,078 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 88.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,421,008 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $894,781,000 after purchasing an additional 668,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,431,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,949,003,000 after purchasing an additional 624,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $675.33.

Broadcom Trading Down 0.5 %

Broadcom stock traded down $2.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $497.65. The company had a trading volume of 59,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,135,749. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $463.91 and a 12-month high of $677.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $520.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $551.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.56 by $0.17. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.32 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.93%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.