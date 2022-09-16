Covington Capital Management Sells 1,036 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Covington Capital Management decreased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $14,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GLD. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $156.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,778,583. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.15. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $154.62 and a 1 year high of $193.30.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

