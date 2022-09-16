Covington Capital Management Sells 974 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Covington Capital Management decreased its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,771 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 974 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Intuit were worth $17,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Motco purchased a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $533.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Intuit from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $570.61.

Intuit Price Performance

INTU stock traded down $4.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $417.89. The stock had a trading volume of 45,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $339.36 and a twelve month high of $716.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.39, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $440.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $430.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In related news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total value of $698,762.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at $788,157.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total value of $698,762.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at $788,157.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total value of $494,898.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,003 shares in the company, valued at $463,476.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,108 shares of company stock worth $22,650,291 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

