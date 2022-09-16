Cowen Cuts NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $124.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Cowen from $127.00 to $124.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NKE. UBS Group cut their price target on NIKE from $168.00 to $156.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 target price on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen cut their price target on NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered NIKE from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $136.42.

NIKE Price Performance

NYSE:NKE opened at $105.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $165.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. NIKE has a 12 month low of $99.53 and a 12 month high of $179.10.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 32.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,539,958.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total transaction of $2,017,275.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,355 shares in the company, valued at $8,312,724.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,539,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,561 shares of company stock valued at $6,374,094 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIKE

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter valued at $16,976,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in NIKE by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,076,830 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $314,451,000 after purchasing an additional 20,710 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 2.7% during the second quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 26,434 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in NIKE by 4,943.7% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 19,617 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 20,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management bought a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,975,000. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

