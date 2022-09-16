Cowen Lowers adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) to Market Perform

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of adidas from €155.00 ($158.16) to €145.00 ($147.96) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Societe Generale cut shares of adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group cut shares of adidas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, adidas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.13.

Get adidas alerts:

adidas Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of adidas stock opened at $68.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.34. adidas has a 52-week low of $67.80 and a 52-week high of $173.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On adidas

adidas ( OTCMKTS:ADDYY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. adidas had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that adidas will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of adidas by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in shares of adidas by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of adidas by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 14,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in adidas by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC raised its position in adidas by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About adidas

(Get Rating)

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.