Cowen Lowers adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) to Market Perform

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of adidas from €155.00 ($158.16) to €145.00 ($147.96) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Societe Generale cut shares of adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group cut shares of adidas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, adidas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.13.
adidas Stock Down 4.3 %
Shares of adidas stock opened at $68.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.34. adidas has a 52-week low of $67.80 and a 52-week high of $173.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.67.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On adidas
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of adidas by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in shares of adidas by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of adidas by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 14,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in adidas by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC raised its position in adidas by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.
About adidas
adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on adidas (ADDYY)
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- Why Medical Products Maker Repligen May Be A Potential Buy
- At 10%, Is Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Worth It?
- Investors Should Tune Into RF Industries
Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.