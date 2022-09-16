Cox Capital Mgt LLC Buys Shares of 5,807 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,692.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,437,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $566,925,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134,222 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 13,539,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,628,657,000 after buying an additional 5,117,716 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 11,261,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $270,976,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679,759 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 723.1% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,965,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $309,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $260,402,000. 16.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen set a $100.00 target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 0.8 %

TSM traded down $0.62 on Friday, hitting $77.36. 317,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,729,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.99. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $73.74 and a 12 month high of $145.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.53% and a return on equity of 33.56%. The company had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.68 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.458 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 28.19%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

