Cox Capital Mgt LLC Has $2.58 Million Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,377 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the quarter. CDW makes up about 1.8% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $2,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Boltwood Capital Management acquired a new position in CDW in the second quarter valued at $219,000. Centric Wealth Management grew its stake in CDW by 6.2% during the second quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 15,472 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of CDW by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,076 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the 1st quarter valued at about $296,000. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on CDW. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on CDW in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.00.

Shares of CDW stock traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $168.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,540. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $174.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.13. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $152.15 and a 52-week high of $208.71.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 132.68% and a net margin of 4.41%. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. Research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.21%.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

