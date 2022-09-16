Cox Capital Mgt LLC Lowers Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC decreased its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. American Tower makes up approximately 2.0% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in American Tower by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 1.7% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in American Tower by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in American Tower by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMT shares. Bank of America began coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Sunday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Tower from $252.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.29.

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

AMT stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $245.95. The company had a trading volume of 48,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,532. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $220.00 and a 12-month high of $298.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $262.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.25. The company has a market capitalization of $114.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.48.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

