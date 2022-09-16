Cox Capital Mgt LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC cut its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 559 shares during the quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMS. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 48.9% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CMS shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on CMS Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Mizuho cut their price objective on CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CMS Energy from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on CMS Energy from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

CMS Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

NYSE:CMS traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.95. 38,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,642,984. The firm has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.26. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $58.51 and a 52-week high of $73.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 26.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 40.44%.

About CMS Energy

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.