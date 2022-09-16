Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) Short Interest Update

Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,100 shares, a decline of 40.9% from the August 15th total of 69,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 110,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Insider Activity

In other Creative Realities news, Director Donald A. Harris purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.64 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 407,598 shares in the company, valued at $260,862.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Creative Realities alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Creative Realities

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Creative Realities by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 211,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 38,862 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Creative Realities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Creative Realities by 152.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 80,600 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Creative Realities by 150.8% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 125,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 75,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Creative Realities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Creative Realities Trading Down 6.4 %

Several equities research analysts have commented on CREX shares. Taglich Brothers reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Creative Realities in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Creative Realities in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.25 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ CREX traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $0.67. 122,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,316. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.57 million, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 3.03. Creative Realities has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $3.59.

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Creative Realities had a negative return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Analysts predict that Creative Realities will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Creative Realities

(Get Rating)

Creative Realities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and organizations in the United States and internationally. Its technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Realities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Realities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.